Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stake Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Criteo were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 579,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,929,000 after buying an additional 281,355 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Criteo by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,639,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,978,000 after acquiring an additional 743,695 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 62,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $96,281.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,980.50. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $602,129.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,229 shares in the company, valued at $21,267,255.24. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,391. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Criteo Price Performance

CRTO stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $451.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Criteo

About Criteo

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.