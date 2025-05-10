CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Stock Holdings Lessened by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CS Disco were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CS Disco by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Stock Performance

LAW opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.05. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

Insider Activity at CS Disco

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. Equities analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 13,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $68,227.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 865,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,465.67. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,995 shares of company stock worth $118,818. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Thursday.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

