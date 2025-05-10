CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CTS were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

CTS Stock Down 0.3 %

CTS stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.76. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $125.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.72 million. CTS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

CTS Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Stories

