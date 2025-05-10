Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DAL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Dbs Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.37.

NYSE:DAL opened at $48.28 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. This represents a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,924,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,179,508,000 after buying an additional 514,264 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,764,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,800,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,234,000 after purchasing an additional 410,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,180,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,419,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,090,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,994,000 after purchasing an additional 92,208 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

