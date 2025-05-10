DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Position Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $14,772,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,633,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 130,263 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 129,595 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

DigitalOcean ( NYSE:DOCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.63 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $144,615.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,139,034.48. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

