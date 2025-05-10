Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 235,686 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,591,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $290.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $9.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $34,974.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,997.17. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 16,902 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $76,397.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,450. The trade was a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,588 shares of company stock worth $217,259 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCAT

Health Catalyst Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.