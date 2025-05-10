Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 4,483 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,948,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $12,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 738,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 212,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,813,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,426,000 after purchasing an additional 148,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $912,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 127,948 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,051.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 116,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $41,569.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,552. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRSR. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $798.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

