Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 7,606 Shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Iradimed were worth $12,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iradimed during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Iradimed by 476.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Iradimed by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Iradimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Iradimed by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iradimed Stock Down 1.7 %

Iradimed stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $658.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.91. Iradimed Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $63.29.

Iradimed Dividend Announcement

Iradimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 26.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

