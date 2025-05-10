Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 830,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,082 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ponce Financial Group were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDLB. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDLB stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $325.00 million, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Ponce Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PDLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

