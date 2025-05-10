Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 2,365,654 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 269.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,242,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365,654 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $12,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.13 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $986.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

