Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 9,889 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $11,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS opened at $47.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $476.86 million, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.70. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Peoples Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.96%.

Insider Activity at Peoples Financial Services

In related news, Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.12 per share, with a total value of $47,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,118.48. This trade represents a 6.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peoples Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.