Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Spok were worth $11,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 2,263.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 190,024 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Spok by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 60,256 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Spok during the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Spok by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 110,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 44,896 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,198.80. This represents a 15.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,222.75. This trade represents a 8.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Spok Stock Down 0.6 %

Spok stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $338.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Spok had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Spok Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spok Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Spok to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Spok Profile

(Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

Featured Articles

