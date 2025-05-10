Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974,952 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of BCB Bancorp worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCBP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 39,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 37,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BCB Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

BCB Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $142.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.70.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.74). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 million. On average, analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 426.67%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

