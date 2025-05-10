Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.99 Million Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 121,507 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Orion Group by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 29.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

ORN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $304.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $188.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.33 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

