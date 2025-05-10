Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Alico worth $10,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alico by 50.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Alico by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Alico by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Alico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alico during the fourth quarter worth $3,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alico to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Alico Stock Performance

Shares of Alico stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.84. Alico, Inc. has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $34.08. The company has a market cap of $223.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.27). Alico had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 91.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alico Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.38%.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

