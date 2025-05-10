Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,765 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $102.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.19. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.8839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOF. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

