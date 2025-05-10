Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 79,791 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 276,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.26). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

VRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

