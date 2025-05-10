Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,757 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 364,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in York Water were worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in York Water by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in York Water by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water Price Performance

YORW stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $470.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The York Water Company has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $41.96.

York Water Dividend Announcement

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). York Water had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.2192 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

York Water Profile

(Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.