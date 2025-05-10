DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Cut to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DSV A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DSDVY

DSV A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $111.08 on Wednesday. DSV A/S has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.57 billion. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that DSV A/S will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DSV A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4915 per share. This is a boost from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

DSV A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.