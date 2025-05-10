Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,622,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,566,000 after buying an additional 1,350,263 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 218,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $2,783,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $22,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,609,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,262,410.24. The trade was a 30.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DNB opened at $8.95 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.02 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

