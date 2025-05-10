ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $43,517,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in ePlus by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in ePlus by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $15,590,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus Stock Performance

PLUS opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

