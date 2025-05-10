Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eventbrite by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eventbrite by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eventbrite by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EB opened at $2.49 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $235.63 million, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.88 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

EB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

