Evergreen Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.2% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drystone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $198.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.38. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

