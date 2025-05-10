Faithward Advisors LLC Has $12.20 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Faithward Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.1% of Faithward Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,326,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,897 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.5% in the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $116.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.37. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

