Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL) Trading Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.66 and last traded at $44.28. 262,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.02.
Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $663.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.52.
About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF
The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.
