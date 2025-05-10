First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,892,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,781,000 after purchasing an additional 72,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,076,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,186,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after buying an additional 328,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 849,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after buying an additional 126,996 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 511,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FFBC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $189,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,633.72. This trade represents a 40.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.