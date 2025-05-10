First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 385.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,598 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE NWG opened at $13.25 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.3899 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Peel Hunt cut shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on NWG

NatWest Group Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.