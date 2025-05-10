First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSSC. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price objective on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $26.37 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.11 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Further Reading

