First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expro Group by 824.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Expro Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group Stock Performance

NYSE:XPRO opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $951.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Expro Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Expro Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Expro Group Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

