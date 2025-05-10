First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,771,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,682,000 after purchasing an additional 190,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,688,000 after buying an additional 264,717 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,306,000 after acquiring an additional 408,498 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 738,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 58,129 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITM opened at $45.32 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

