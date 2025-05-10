First Trust Advisors LP Has $409,000 Holdings in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kewaunee Scientific were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEQU. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 18,000.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kewaunee Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kewaunee Scientific

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, Director Keith M. Gehl purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,500. This trade represents a 5.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $136,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,107.08. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,057 shares of company stock valued at $440,326 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Up 0.9 %

Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $99.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.17 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 9.39%.

Kewaunee Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.