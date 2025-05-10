First Trust Advisors LP Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CPI Card Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,175,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CPI Card Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,401,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,240,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 43,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,046,000. 22.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PMTS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CPI Card Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of CPI Card Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CPI Card Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of PMTS opened at $21.28 on Friday. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $35.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $239.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.77.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $122.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.90 million. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

