First Trust Advisors LP Has $442,000 Stake in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESOA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Energy Services of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Services of America

In other news, Director Mark Prince bought 21,000 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $230,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,778.16. This trade represents a 26.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ESOA opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. Energy Services of America Co. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $19.83.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05).

Energy Services of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

