First Trust Advisors LP Has $498,000 Stock Position in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Frequency Electronics were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Frequency Electronics by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 101,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,259 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 373.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Russell M. Sarachek acquired 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $34,078.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,318,541.60. This trade represents a 0.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Frequency Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Frequency Electronics Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ FEIM opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $20.33.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 13.02%.

Frequency Electronics Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

