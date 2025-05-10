First Trust Advisors LP Has $506,000 Stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce F. Young acquired 49,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $256,941.33. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,408.18. This trade represents a 2.96 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of BBCP opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.12. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBCP

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.