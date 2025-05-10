First Trust Advisors LP Has $535,000 Position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in NuScale Power by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuScale Power by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. NuScale Power Co. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $32.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMR shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 34,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $589,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,323. This represents a 41.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $494,487.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,764.50. This trade represents a 51.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

