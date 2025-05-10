First Trust Advisors LP Has $555,000 Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,404 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $43.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.66 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CEO Steven Oakland bought 4,660 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,929,920.66. The trade was a 1.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Stories

