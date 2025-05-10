First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,688 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEBK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 606.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 426,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 366,459 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 61,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,069 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 390.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

Shares of PEBK opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a market cap of $155.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.