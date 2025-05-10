First Trust Advisors LP Invests $471,000 in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NB Bancorp by 73.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 108,774 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter.

NB Bancorp stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NB Bancorp news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,250. This trade represents a 3.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis Orfanello bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $85,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,750.33. This trade represents a 3.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $130,320. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

