First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $24.94.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

