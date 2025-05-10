First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $494,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $256.81 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The stock has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.42.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

