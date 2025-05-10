First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.34 and a 1 year high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

