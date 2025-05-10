First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000.
SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $83.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $97.17. The stock has a market cap of $419.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.37.
SPDR S&P China ETF Profile
SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.
