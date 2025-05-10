First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 2,636 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,421,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,691,000. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18,725.1% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after buying an additional 350,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VIG opened at $192.23 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

