First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 5,966 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zillow Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,309.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 61,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $67.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.46.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on Z. KeyCorp upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $209,312.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,460,924.24. The trade was a 1.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $437,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,435. The trade was a 10.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,978 in the last three months. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

