First Trust Advisors LP Sells 19,036 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,036 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Holley were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Boston Partners bought a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,746,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Holley by 12,719.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 812,746 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter worth about $1,058,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Holley by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 211,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 129,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLLY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $4.50 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

Holley Trading Down 1.3 %

HLLY opened at $1.91 on Friday. Holley Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $228.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 million. Holley had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Holley Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Holley Profile

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

