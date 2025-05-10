First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,638,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 347,248 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $3,193,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 72,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000.

NYSE DPG opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

