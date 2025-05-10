First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $256.22 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $277.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

