Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Trading Down 90% – Time to Sell?

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report) was down 90% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. 11 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.95.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.46.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $2.3381 dividend. This is a positive change from Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s previous dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th.

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. engages in the manufacture, assembling, import, export, and sale of motor vehicles and spare parts primarily in Turkey. It offers commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and spare parts; transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products.

