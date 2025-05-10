FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,218,292 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of FutureFuel worth $11,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FutureFuel by 1,075.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 128,402 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 70,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in FutureFuel by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in FutureFuel by 101.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FutureFuel

In other FutureFuel news, Director Richard P. Rowe acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. The trade was a 300.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FutureFuel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.18%.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

